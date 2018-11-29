U.S health officials say it's OK to eat some romaine again

Jessie Wardarski ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- It's OK to eat some romaine lettuce again, U.S. health officials said. Just check the label.

The Food and Drug Administration narrowed its blanket warning from last week, when it said people shouldn't eat any type of romaine because of an E. coli outbreak. The agency said Monday romaine recently harvested in Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California's Imperial Valley is OK to eat. It says romaine from those places wasn't yet shipping when the illnesses began.

It says the tainted romaine appears to have come from the Central Coast region of California.

The produce industry agreed to start putting harvest dates and regions on labels. For romaine not in packaging, grocers and retailers are being asked to post the information by the register.

The FDA warned Americans not to eat romaine that isn't labeled with that information, and it said it had commitments from the industry such labeling will become standard for romaine. It also noted hydroponically grown romaine and romaine grown in greenhouses isn't implicated in the outbreak.

The labeling arrangement was worked out as the produce industry called on the FDA to quickly narrow the scope of its warning so it wouldn't have to waste freshly harvested romaine. An industry group said people can expect to start seeing labels as early as this week. It noted the labels are voluntary, and it will monitor whether to expand the measure to other leafy greens and produce.

Robert Whitaker, chief science officer of the Produce Marketing Association, said labeling for romaine could help limit the scope of future alerts and rebuild public trust after other outbreaks.

"Romaine as a category has had a year that's been unfortunate," Whitaker said.

The FDA still hasn't identified a source of contamination in the latest outbreak. There have been no reported deaths, but health officials say 43 people in 12 states have been sickened. Twenty-two people in Canada were also sickened.

Even though romaine from the Yuma, Arizona, region is not implicated in the current outbreak, it was blamed for an E. coli outbreak this spring sickening more than 200 people and killing five. Contaminated irrigation water near a cattle lot was later identified as the likely source.

Leafy greens were also blamed for an E. coli outbreak last year. U.S. investigators never specified which salad green might be to blame for those illnesses, which happened around the same time of year as the current outbreak.

The FDA said the produce industry also agreed to consider longer-term labeling options that would help identify and trace leafy greens.