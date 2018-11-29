Cape Girardeau becomes Purple Heart City

Editorial

Cape Girardeau officially offered its support to combat-wounded veterans when the city council signed a proclamation earlier this month to become an official Purple Heart City.

According to reporting by Tyler Graef, the proclamation establishes an agreement between the city and the Missouri Military Order of the Purple Heart, a veterans advocacy organization based in Springfield, Missouri.

"Becoming a Purple Heart City, it's a visual reminder showing people support their combat-wounded veterans," said John Dismer, MOPH regional commander. "We sent them an invitation, and they accepted it right away and wrote out a proclamation."

The designation will be reflected in commemorative signage that will be erected throughout Cape Girardeau. The city will become one of about 160 communities across the state that have signed on to have the signs posted. The organization has been in the works since 2011 when Branson, Missouri, became the first city in the state to become a Purple Heart City.

"It shows the state is really supportive of veterans," Dismer said. "It's a nice feeling when you are going through towns and start seeing the Purple Heart signs."

The signs will be erected at the city's entry points around the first of the year.

Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area has found many ways to honor veterans, from memorials to painted boulders to grand flag displays. The signs will add to that inventory a special nod to the brave soldiers who have been injured in their service to this country.