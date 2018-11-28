Credit Bureau Services, LLC Named One of Collection Advisor Magazines Top-10 Innovative Agencies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (11/28/2018)  Credit Bureau Services, LLC (CBS), a local collections and credit reporting agency, has been named one of the Top-10 Innovative Agencies in America by Collection Advisor Magazine for its integration of the Facebook Live platform with its services. The publication states that this award was voted on by the readers of the magazine as well as the companys peers and industry activists. Credit Bureau Services was the only agency selected that is owned and operated by a female CEO.

With the assistance of a local social media marketing firm, Media Leaf, LLC, CBS has a reach of over 4,000 people organically with every post it makes. This helps the promotion efforts of its many clients by giving them a chance to speak to a wide audience about the products and services they offer. CBS also regularly posts its own Facebook Live content to keep clients and consumers in tune with the future of the company. The positive reception to these Facebook Live posts has also opened up the opportunity for CBS to provide another avenue of customer service to its clients via The Bureau Tribe section of the companys Facebook page. Clients can now post a question regarding their accounts receivables challenges, and CBS will provide a timely response to all inquiries.

Credit Bureau Services, LLCs innovative practices are a testament to the strong efforts of local business owners as the economic landscape in Southeast Missouri and the surrounding area continues to grow. Their client and consumer-first attitude is the most important aspect of their business approach as they strive to lessen the stress accounts receivables challenges can cause for both businesses and consumers alike.