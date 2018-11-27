Christmas concert features festive music, benefits good cause

Editorial

One of the many joys of the Christmas holiday in Southeast Missouri is the annual "Sounds of the Season" concert featuring local musical and vocal talent. It's presented by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, and takes place Sunday at Cape First Church at 254 South Silver Springs Road.

This concert makes the 23rd concert, and proceeds go to help cancer patients in need.

This year, the honorary chairperson is Larry Taylor, a resident of Scott City.

The concert, according to a news release from SoutheastHEALTH, will be directed by Jerry Ford, and performers will include the Jerry Ford Orchestra with Tina Trickey, the Nell Holcomb Junior High School Choir under the direction of Gretchen Dunivan, the Southeast Missouri State University Steel Drum Band under the direction of Shane Mizicko, Brothers Walker, Elise Edwards, Brodrick Twiggs, Mark Graham and Dr. Andrew Moore.

Tickets are $10. That's quite a bargain for a Christmas concert that will help cancer patients.

This is a wonderful way to celebrate the season and a way to give to others who are struggling with their health. If you've never gone, we encourage you to check out the concert this Sunday.