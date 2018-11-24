Toybox campaign starts at parade

Letter to the Editor

The holiday season has officially begun as we finish off our Thanksgiving turkeys and head to the stores for those Black Friday Bargains! The Cape Jaycees are busy preparing for the 2018 Christmas projects -- Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly. In the spirit of the holiday, they are joining forces this year with the Marines and Toys for Tots to bring joy to children across Cape Girardeau County. Please consider donating to the cause by bringing a new unwrapped toy to the Christmas parade on Sunday, Nov. 25. Toy donations will be accepted at area businesses until Dec. 18 with delivery on Dec. 20.

Christmas for the Elderly will be accepting monetary and gift donations until Dec. 13 at the Southeast Missourian. Gifts will be delivered to senior citizens in the area on Dec. 15.

Please watch the Southeast Missourian for specific requests in the days to follow.

Happy holidays and may you be blessed this season with many joys!

TRACY HAGGERTY, Cape Girardeau, Chairperson for Christmas for the Elderly