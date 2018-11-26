Editorial
Hope Children's to reopen with renewed mission
Monday, November 26, 2018
The Hope Childrens Home is reopening its doors to children Jan. 7, with a refreshed mission, according to a recent story by Kassi Jackson in the Southeast Missourian. Paul and Patricia Aydelott are the new house parents, who will be helping children for short periods of time until theyre ready to find a more permanent place, whether with their biological parents or until suitable foster parents can be found.
The main goal of this house is going to be to get [the children] prepared so that when they either go back home or they go to a foster family, they have the essentials, Paul Aydelott said. The goal is to have them here just temporary: 30 days.
The Aydelotts hope to give the children a sense of schedule and organization, ensuring the children who come into the home have their proper paperwork and proper health checkups.
The Aydelotts are parents to three children two biological children, Kelsey, 17, and Lewis, 15, and their adopted daughter, Johanna, 17.
They have been a great asset to my wife and to us, Paul Aydelott said.
Were not just fostering children, were fostering the whole family thinking, Patricia Aydelott said. That is their mother and father regardless of the situation, but not every mother and father knows how to parent. So we step in to that parent role for a short amount of time, hoping for reunification.
This local mission could use your help. It takes quite a bit of resources to provide for children.
It takes a community to raise the next generation, Paul Aydelott said. We want you to help, we want you to take ownership in it, we want you to do stuff to be involved.
The Hope Childrens Home was started in 2010 by Paul and Dawn Caruso, who began fostering in 1999. The couple has 10 children, their oldest being a biological child and the other nine are adopted children one through private adoption and eight adoptions through foster care.
Some people find it in their heart to be foster parents or to adopt children, but thats not for everybody, he said. There are so many different ways you can support someone and help someone do that. When you do, youll find that not only will you have a positive impact on someone elses life, but theyll have a positive impact on your own.
If you are looking for a way to contribute to those in need in your local community, the Hope Childrens Home in Jackson is a worthy place for contributions.