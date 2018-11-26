Hope Children's to reopen with renewed mission

Editorial

The Hope Childrens Home is reopening its doors to children Jan. 7, with a refreshed mission, according to a recent story by Kassi Jackson in the Southeast Missourian. Paul and Patricia Aydelott are the new house parents, who will be helping children for short periods of time until theyre ready to find a more permanent place, whether with their biological parents or until suitable foster parents can be found.

The main goal of this house is going to be to get [the children] prepared so that when they either go back home or they go to a foster family, they have the essentials, Paul Aydelott said. The goal is to have them here just temporary: 30 days.

The Aydelotts hope to give the children a sense of schedule and organization, ensuring the children who come into the home have their proper paperwork and proper health checkups.

The Aydelotts are parents to three children  two biological children, Kelsey, 17, and Lewis, 15, and their adopted daughter, Johanna, 17.

They have been a great asset to my wife and to us, Paul Aydelott said.

Were not just fostering children, were fostering the whole family thinking, Patricia Aydelott said. That is their mother and father regardless of the situation, but not every mother and father knows how to parent. So we step in to that parent role for a short amount of time, hoping for reunification.

This local mission could use your help. It takes quite a bit of resources to provide for children.

It takes a community to raise the next generation, Paul Aydelott said. We want you to help, we want you to take ownership in it, we want you to do stuff to be involved.

The Hope Childrens Home was started in 2010 by Paul and Dawn Caruso, who began fostering in 1999. The couple has 10 children, their oldest being a biological child and the other nine are adopted children  one through private adoption and eight adoptions through foster care.

Some people find it in their heart to be foster parents or to adopt children, but thats not for everybody, he said. There are so many different ways you can support someone and help someone do that. When you do, youll find that not only will you have a positive impact on someone elses life, but theyll have a positive impact on your own.

If you are looking for a way to contribute to those in need in your local community, the Hope Childrens Home in Jackson is a worthy place for contributions.