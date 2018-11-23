Festive fun and football highlight a busy weekend

Editorial

Could this weekend be any more festive?

Not only does it coincide with the top shopping day of the year, Black Friday, but it also kicks off a bustling weekend with big check-offs. On Friday night in Jackson, the city will hold the Jackson Holiday Extravaganza from 4:30 to 7:30, where more than 125 trees and the pedestrian bridge will be lit, as well as free games and crafts, wagon rides, food trucks and more.

Small Business Saturday gives the opportunity to shop locally and get discounts; be sure to make some time to hit some of the smaller shops.

The cornerstone event of the weekend has to be the Southeast Missouri State playoff football game against the Stony Brook Seawolves (7-3).

It will be the first-ever playoff football game hosted by Southeast, which played an away game in 2010 in its only other playoff appearance. The FCS playoffs feature 24 teams. The Redhawks had an amazing season. Let's pack Houck and see if they can extend their season again.

On Sunday, we have the Parade of Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. down Broadway, beginning at West End and ending on Main Street at the parking lot near the Art Van Furniture store. Kim's Toy Box Run kicks off the parade at 4:55 p.m.

This weekend is also a good chance to visit the 100-plus light displays at Cape County Park North and the Christmas window at Art Van, a tradition started by the former Hutson's Fine Furniture.

As full as you may very well be from your Thanksgiving indulgence, this is a weekend you don't want to spend on the couch. There are lots of things going on from holiday activities to huge sporting events. Grab a friend or family member and enjoy any number of fun things going on this weekend.