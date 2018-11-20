Thanks to election officials

Letter to the Editor

How great it was! More than 32,000 votes successfully cast and properly recorded! No hanging chads were discovered, no uncounted votes found in a storage closet, no boxes of provisional votes discovered, no reported problems of any kind, anywhere! Kara Summers, her staff, and some 300 volunteers worked tirelessly to bring to our voters an election that maintains a foundation of integrity, trust and dependability. They clearly met their goal of serving citizens of Cape Girardeau County in a timely, effective and ethical manner. Kara always stresses a good working relationship with her professional staff, volunteers, and other government offices, while maintaining the highest standards of efficient and helpful service. I encourage you to offer your words and appreciation to Kara, her staff, and all volunteers.

Doug Austin, Cape Girardeau