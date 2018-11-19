Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 11-19-18
Monday, November 19, 2018
Father God, may we be rooted in the faith and always honor you. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Fans mourn Billy, the I-55 goat
(11/13/18)
1
A second Main roundabout is in the works for Jackson
(11/10/18)
1
Cape Co. Park lake project remains on two-year pace
(11/17/18)
2
Cape businessman, civic leader Harry Rust dies
(11/15/18)
Online petition suggests Southeast name change
(11/16/18)
16
Area lawmakers: Gas tax still an option to fund road and bridge projects
(11/13/18)
6
One person stabbed in Cape Girardeau County
(11/19/18)
Cape school officials: Locate aquatic center on school district property
(11/14/18)
1
Area braces for first significant snow fall
(11/14/18)
2
Hope Children's Home preparing for new phase
(11/13/18)
1
More to explore
Smith gets leadership role in House; Blunt in Senate
(11/19/18)
Friends, family and fans gather to remember late opera singer Neal E. Boyd, who died in June
(11/19/18)
Annual craft fairs bring thousands to Cape
(11/19/18)
One person stabbed in Cape Girardeau County
(11/19/18)
Business Notebook: Catching up with 1st50K winners: Homecooked and T-Var EdTech founders talk challenges, benefits
(11/19/18)
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/19/18
(11/19/18)
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/19/18
(11/19/18)
Petco, others respond to demand for natural pet foods
(11/19/18)
NerdWallet: Liz Weston: Smart ways to rein in holiday spending
(11/19/18)
Warming hurting shellfish, aiding predators, ruining habitat
(11/19/18)
'Fantastic Beasts' flies to top of weekend box office
(11/19/18)
Blog
: How Businesses Can Work to Manage Interest Costs
(11/17/18)
Cape Co. Park lake project remains on two-year pace
(11/17/18)
South Cape residents' PORCH group seeks to revive neighborhood
(11/17/18)
Gallery
: Craft Fair weekend 2018
(11/17/18)
Zonta luncheon honors women who make a difference
(11/17/18)
Cape Parks and Rec celebrates fall with festival Sunday
(11/17/18)
Patriotic patchwork: Quilters express appreciation for military through the making of special quilts
(11/17/18)
Road work 11/18/18
(11/17/18)
Helping in the garden
(11/17/18)
Taking things a little bit at a time
(11/17/18)
The sacredness of agony
(11/17/18)
Three men and Thanksgiving
(11/17/18)
Flood of 1922 devastates Cape Girardeau
(11/17/18)
A Thanksgiving Countdown: holiday planning made easier
(11/17/18)
Tips for hosts and houseguests to keep holidays happy
(11/17/18)
Deer season down through the years
(11/17/18)
Blog
: How to find the best places to visit
(11/17/18)
Blog
: Winter Storm Warning issued, but the computer models are waffling on snow totals
(11/14/18)
Blog
: Winter Storm Watch issued: Old Man Winter is arriving early this year
(11/13/18)
Blog
: Pipeline construction leads to union unrest
(11/13/18)
2