Tax Liens 11/16/18
Friday, November 16, 2018
Scott County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during October are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.
TAX LIENS FILED
Themm II, Richard F., IRS
Diebold, Scott T., IRS
Perkins, Johnie, IRS
Ensor, Paul J., IRS
Arnold, James M., IRS
Pate, Kenneth N., IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Beck Sr., Gerald L.
Green, Randy F., IRS