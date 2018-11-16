Redhawks head into Saturday with playoffs in reach

Editorial

It's been quite a profound and entertaining season for Southeast Missouri State University football, the best in some time, and there is an excitement building around the program.

But last week's loss to Murray State ranks as one of the most heart-breaking defeats in the history of the university's athletics, right up there with the basketball team's late three-point loss to LSU in the 2000 NCAA Tournament.

Southeast blew a 31-0 lead in a game that would have secured an OVC title and lock a place in the NCAA FCS playoff bracket. The Redhawks lost on the final play of the game, a 79-yard kickoff return, falling 40-38 in the end.

But not all hope is lost. Southeast lost out on its chance for the automatic bid, but is still eligible for an at-large berth, and having beaten Jacksonville State and Southern Illinois will look good on its resume. There are 14 at-large bids up for grabs, but OVC teams don't typically receive at-large bids.

Southeast will play host to Eastern Illinois this week, on Senior Day. With a win, the Redhawks would finish 8-3 with six conference wins. As Phillip Suitts reported, the teams five OVC wins are the most since 2010, when the team made the playoffs and went 9-3 overall.

Let's show the Redhawks our support and fill Houck Stadium on Saturday. Game starts at 1.