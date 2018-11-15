Central brings home another swimming title

Editorial

Congratulations to Central High School's boys swimming and diving team. The Tigers have built a little dynasty here, having won its third straight state swimming title, even after having graduated eight seniors, including two who are competing in Division I.

The Tigers won the state title Saturday in St. Peters, Missouri.

"I don't think a lot of people -- even coaches across the state as well -- I don't think they thought we had a shot to do what we did, but these guys never stopped believing," coach Dayna Powell said.

Daniel Seabaugh led the way, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle and setting Class 1 state records in both events, according to a story by sports writer Phillip Suitts. He was also a part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team, which also set a state record, and the third-place 200 medley relay team.

Jacob Bening won the 100 backstroke and broke the Class 1 state record. He finished second in the 100 freestyle, and was part of the first-place relay teams in the 200 and 400 freestyle.

Central trailed Glendale by one point with four events remaining, but the Tigers won three of those four events, including the 200 freestyle relay and Jacob Bening's victory in the 100 backstroke, to secure the state title, according to Suitts' story.

As Suitts reported: Going into the final event, Central knew first place in the 400 freestyle relay would secure a third consecutive state crown. The foursome of Bening, Truman Vines, Hyrum Dickson and Jack Maxton delivered, beating Parkway West by nearly three seconds.

"Everybody has been saying we can't do this. Even at the meet people were saying we can't do it," Bening said. "It was extremely emotional to do it."

"It was all in. There was nothing left," Dickson said. "I just remember those last 10, 15 meters. There was nothing. It was all out."

How impressive. Swimming is a grinding sport, and it takes incredible dedication and effort to become good at it. This team is as impressive as the ones that came before it, for different reasons.

Go Tigers!