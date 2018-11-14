Guardian Angel Students See Trump & Attend the Republican Rally

November 5, 2018 was an historic day in southeast Missouri, as President Donald Trump came to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to do a rally, "Make America Great Again", for the Republican party, on the eve of the election day. He, Joshua Hawley, & Mrs. Hawley landed at the Cape Girardeau airport on Monday evening and made their way to the Show Me Center, where 7500 + people were waiting for their appearance. President Trump was supporting Mr. Hawley, the Missouri Attorney General, who was running for the United States Senate against Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill. Mr. Hawley won the seat the next day. Other guests present were Rush Limbaugh, Fox News' Sean Hannity, Lee Greenwood, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor Mike Parson, & Ivanka Trump Kushner.

It was such a momentous day, that students from Guardian Angel School made the trek to Cape Girardeau and waited in the rain for their opportunity to see a president in person. Nathaniel Woods went with his grandparents, Suzanne & James Sindle, and kept telling them he couldn't believe he was there. More of the family had planned to go to the first Trump rally, that was cancelled due to the upcoming arrival of Hurricane Florence, but they had prior engagements for the rescheduled night.

Guardian Angel students and brother and sister, Owen & Ava Forehand, attended with their parents, Genni & Danny Forehand. They were very excited to be a part of history, too. Other families from Guardian Angel School also attended the rally and will enjoy telling the story of seeing President Trump in person at the Show Me Center for years to come.