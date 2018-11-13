Salvation Army needs your support for Thanksgiving, Christmas

Editorial

Salvation Army Lt. Matthew DeGonia calls the annual Thanksgiving Day meal a "staple" in Cape Girardeau.

He's right. It's not only a place for those who may be alone or poor to come have a warm meal on Thanksgiving, it's a chance for others to lend a hand.

Food donations are down from last year, and Thanksgiving Day foods such as turkey, cranberry sauce and rolls are needed, DeGonia said. The Salvation Army, thanks to about 125 volunteers, typically feeds 600 people on Thanksgiving Day.

Drop-off times for contributions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

The Salvation Army helps people year around cope with poverty and desperate situations. Earlier this month, the organization collected coats. But the Christian-based charity needs money as much as anything. Please consider making donations to the Salvation Army this year as part of your holiday giving, whether during the red kettle campaign, food for the holiday meal, volunteering or some other way.