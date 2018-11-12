Local 4-Her Receives Key Award

Nathan Aufdenberg of Cape Girardeau County was recognized as a Key Award winner during the Missouri 4-H Foundations award banquet held September 28, 2018 in Columbia, MO. The Key Award is the highest honor available to 4-H members. Recipients demonstrated leadership in their clubs and communities by their involvement in 4-H activities at all levels and by completing a capstone project which will provide a lasting impact to their county.

We are delighted to reward these hard-working 4-H members, said Teresa Bishop, Program Coordinator, 4-H Center for Youth Development.