Thank You, Veterans
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com
Quilts of Valor program provides handmade quilts to veterans
A few days each year, Americans observe holidays that honor and commemorate veterans. American flags line driveways and parks and decorate the windows of businesses and homes. For the veterans who gave their service and risked their lives to protect American liberty, those days are some of the only appreciation they receive.
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com
But for many local quilters, thanking veterans is a honor sewn into the fabric of their hearts.
Mary Green is one of three chairpersons for the Quilts of Valor project through the River Heritage Quilt Guild in Cape Girardeau, along with Karla Kiefner and Donna Irwin. The project presents veterans who have been nominated by a friend or family member with quilts as a way to thank them for their service. Green says the local guild has presented 28 veterans with quilts since the project began in 2014.
The project is just one arm of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national organization whose mission is to cover all combat service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
Since 2003, when the national foundation originated, 198,175 quilts have been awarded to veterans.
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com
Members of the guild who wish to make a quilt for veterans have one year to complete the quilt, Green says, and must follow specific guidelines to ensure quality, consistency and cleanliness.
Many of our veterans have gone off to fight, to sacrifice their lives and come home and dont have the gratification that is so well-deserved, Green says. To have an organization that is willing to do something for people that they dont even know, to give them something to keep forever as a reminder of a thank you and appreciation, thats what its all about.
Former recipient and United States Navy veteran Ron Lessman says he was totally overwhelmed to receive his Quilt of Valor three years ago.
I look at it often and use it in the wintertime, Lessman says, noting the quilts beauty and detail.
Submitted photo
Lessman hails from Baltimore, attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and spent 21 years in the Navy. During his service, Lessman spent time in Cuba chasing the Russians around and in the North Atlantic during the Cold War. He also went into dentistry.
He moved around with his wife and three kids often, answering the call of the military. Since 1990, Lessman has lived in Cape Girardeau, where he has a downtown dentistry practice.
Lessman continues to serve his country as an admissions officer for the Naval Academy, interviewing and advising young people during the admissions process and presenting their acceptance to the academy.
Lessman says he advises applicants with the idea they live in the best place in the world and everyone should do their part to give back in whatever way they can.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
When we join the military, man, woman, teenager, most of us do it just out of respect for our country, willing to do what we need to do to keep us safe, keep us free, but not expecting to be honored or remembered, Lessman says.
Another Quilt of Valor recipient and Oak Ridge resident, Terry Simms, says receiving his quilt meant everything to him.
It meant that people actually care and appreciate what we do and what we did, Simms says.
Simms served in the United States Navy from 1982 to 1990. Following his service, he moved around the country, met his wife and started work at a mental health care facility, where he worked until Aug. 1.
Simms received his Quilt of Valor four years ago, and he says the knowledge people actually care about veterans was rewarding.
Appreciate the veterans, show them love, show them that you are behind them, with them, beside them, Simms says. Recognition, it goes a long way.
Remembering and honoring veterans is what Green says the Quilts of Valor program is all about.
The quilts themselves are to remind the veterans that theyre forever in the thoughts of whoever made the quilt, as well as giving comfort and warmth, Green says.
When asked if he would go through his service all over again, Simms response is prompt and simple: Heck yeah, in a New York minute.
More to explore
-
Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirusCape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
-
Nasal swab coronavirus testing to be done today in Cape GirardeauMore than 500 people are signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test today at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. My understanding is the...
-
Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County1After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking joint and several liability against the county and the...
-
Four Southeast undergrads to participate in Federal Justice Fellowship pilot programFour Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni...
-
Sixth Stoddard County patient dies of coronavirusA Stoddard County, Missouri, resident died from COVID-19 on Thursday as 15 new cases of the disease were reported in the region. No information was available about the Stoddard County case. The county has confirmed 103 cases of the disease...
-
Jackson announces July Fourth holiday trash scheduleAlthough its still almost a month away, the Jackson Public Works Department has announced its trash collection schedule for the July Fourth holiday. Because Independence Day is on a Saturday, the citys trash collection routes before and after the...
-
-
-
-
Cape County native, astronaut praises SpaceX, says moon unlikely by 20242Jackson High School graduate and retired astronaut Linda Godwin says she believes the United States will return to the moon someday but not by President Donald Trumps announced 2024 deadline. Theres too much to be done, Godwin said, and there...
-
Status of area cooling centers uncertain as temperatures riseAs the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to rise to 92 degrees Saturday, the reopening status of many area cooling centers is uncertain due to COVID-19. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsam said exposure to...
-
9/11 memorial in Jackson taking shapeThe bravery and sacrifice of hundreds of first responders on Sept. 11, 2001, during and after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., affected Jackson Fire Rescue captains Sam Herndon and Ryan Davie...
-
Cape Girardeau ordinance proposed to collect on costs for false police, fire alarms9As departmental budgets in the City of Cape Girardeau continue to face constraints, a newly proposed ordinance looks to collect revenue for one ongoing issue in the city false alarms. The first reading of the ordinance was heard at Monday nights...
-
Cape TIF Commission gives preliminary approval for downtown redevelopment planPlans for a $5 million redevelopment project in the vicinity of Broadway and North Middle Street in downtown Cape Girardeau received preliminary approval from the citys Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission. Commission members held a virtual...
-
Cape Central to host drive-up graduation; Jackson to host graduation at stadiumHigh school students in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be celebrating their graduations this year just not in traditional ways because of the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau Central High School will celebrate its graduates with a drive-through...
-
Ten new coronavirus cases, one death reported1Ten new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the disease were reported in area locales Wednesday. Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the most new cases six, pushing the total number of virus cases in the county to 100. Five county...
-
-
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office: Missing 12-year-old girl located safelyAround 10 p.m. Tuesday, authorities safely located a 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Darin W. Shell. The Bollinger County Sheriffs Office stated Febe Weston, of Patton, Missouri, was reported...
-
Leaking chicken parts cause slick pavement between Cairo, WickliffeSeveral slick spots along U.S. 51 between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning were believed to have been caused by chicken offal leaking from a truck traveling from Missouri into Kentucky. Offal is a term used to...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/4/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
-
-
-
-
Local News 6/3/20Cape city voters renew TTF, Cape County voters OK new law enforcement tax6For the sixth time since 1995, Cape Girardeau voters Tuesday approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the city's transportation improvement projects on a pay-as-you-go basis. Transportation Trust Fund 6 won approval of 63.7% of city voters. TTF5,...
-
Local News 6/3/20Thomas wins Cape seat; Baker earns Jackson nodIncumbent municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson held onto their seats Tuesday. In Cape Girardeau's Ward 3, Nathan Thomas edged Renita Green with 56% of the vote -- 325 to 254. Thomas was appointed to serve on the Cape Girardeau City...
-
Most read 6/3/20Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs2More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting4Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
-
Most read 6/1/20Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement8In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
-
Most read 5/31/20Gov. Parson activates National Guard following violent protests in Missouri2ST. LOUIS (AP) Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck...
-
-
Most read 5/30/20Suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while in Cape Girardeau police custody8A suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained while in police custody, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said in a release Friday. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a...