It's Election Day; go vote

Editorial

By now you know what today is.

Your social media feed has been peppered with reminders. Your TV stations have been inundated with ads. Your newspaper has been chock full of stories about races, local, state and national.

Its Election Day 2018. The midterm election.

Will there be a Blue Wave? A Red Tsunami?

It really is all up to you.

Wed like to remind everyone todays ballot isnt just about U.S. Senate and Congressional races. Yes, Claire McCaskills Democratic Senate seat is up for grabs against up-and-comer conservative Josh Hawley. And, yes, Jason Smiths congressional spot is on the ballot. But there are several important ballot initiatives concerning everything from highway funding to minimum wage to medical marijuana and bingo advertising.

Several local races are on the ballot, perhaps the most hotly contested in Scott County.

We encourage you to participate in your civic duty. Its important you make your voice heard.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to find our coverage at www.semissourian.com/election.