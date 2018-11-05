Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Sterling Bank - Advocate Sponsor at The Cancer Gala
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site,
click here
.
Monday, November 5, 2018
User-submitted story by Erin R.
Thank you Sterling Bank for being an Advocate Sponsor at The Cancer Gala. We appreciate your continued support!
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration:
If you already have an account,
follow this link to login
Otherwise,
follow this link to register
Most read stories
Spanish Street Farmacy opens Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau
(10/31/18)
President Trump to hold rally Nov. 5 in Cape Girardeau
(10/30/18)
5
Trump visit logistics updated: parking allowed at Show Me Center; overflow and shuttles announced
(11/5/18)
6
Crowd settles in for Trump rally; Hannity not "special guest" as stated by Trump campaign
(11/5/18)
2
New Marriott open in downtown Cape Girardeau
(10/30/18)
4
Rush Limbaugh, Lee Greenwood, Hannity to accompany Trump at rally
(11/5/18)
4
16 things to know about Monday's presidential visit
(11/5/18)
3
Trump's visit offers us all a chance to show hospitality
(10/31/18)
31
More to explore
Trump brings conservative star power to Cape Girardeau
(11/6/18)
North Bellevue, East Washington intersection in Jackson to be closed
(11/6/18)
Trump rally attendees: Why is it important for you to be here?
(11/6/18)
Limbaugh introduces Trump in his home town
(11/6/18)
Aretha Franklin film to be released
(11/6/18)
Blog
: The end of the 'war to end all wars'
Crowd settles in for Trump rally; Hannity not "special guest" as stated by Trump campaign
(11/5/18)
16 things to know about Monday's presidential visit
(11/5/18)
Rush Limbaugh, Lee Greenwood, Hannity to accompany Trump at rally
(11/5/18)
Rally goers to face 'wind and wet' weather
(11/5/18)
River Campus hosts 'small version' of Cape Comic Con
(11/5/18)
Trump visit logistics updated: parking allowed at Show Me Center; overflow and shuttles announced
(11/5/18)
Salvation Army reports need ahead of Thanksgiving
(11/5/18)
Care to Learn program awarded $10,000
(11/5/18)
Business Notebook: Brown's Pecan Farm serves up holiday treats
(11/5/18)
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/5/18
(11/5/18)
16 things to know about Monday's presidential visit
(11/5/18)
Route AB in Cape County closed today for railroad repairs
(11/5/18)
Gallery
: President Trump hosts rally in Cape Girardeau
(11/5/18)
Gallery
: Photos of the Month - October 2018
(11/5/18)
Small businesses seeking seasonal help need to get creative
(11/5/18)
NerdWallet: Tools and tactics to do your own financial planning
(11/5/18)
Company owners need to step in when staffers can't get along
(11/5/18)
New Yorkers get their dance on with POP TAP
(11/5/18)
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/5/18
(11/5/18)
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/7/18
(11/5/18)
U.S. Senate race tops election ballot for Tuesday
(11/3/18)
Lorimier papers, artifact exhibit to be unveiled Monday
(11/3/18)
Blog
: Starting a small business fleet of cars
(11/1/18)
Blog
: 6 Ways You Can Influence Consumer Purchasing Decisions
(10/31/18)
Blog
: Safe and Secure Housing What Your Landlord is Required to Provide
(10/30/18)
Blog
: 'And they shall make an ark...'
(10/30/18)