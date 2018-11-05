I am proud of President Trump's first two years

Letter to the Editor

I am so proud of President Donald Trump and his visible and measurable love for America! He's not ashamed of it! He's not apologetic for it! Totally dedicated to our American way of life.

President Trump says things that desperately need to be said, things that no other leader has shown the fortitude to stand up and say.

He brings candor to the political table that has not been seen for years. Though he had been criticized for his remarks and personality, his victory in spite of turbulence is an inspiration to millions.

President Trump has done more to stop the government from interfering in the lives of Americans in his first two years in office than any other President in history.

Despite historic Democratic obstructionism, the President has worked with Congress to pass more legislation in his first two years than any President since Truman.

The stock market has boomed and unemployment is at a 17-year low of 3.7 percent. President Trump fulfilled his promise by nominating and, after Senate confirmation, appointed Neil Gorsuch as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. And then followed that up with the nomination and appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump is crystal clear in his belief our Constitution should be honored, valued and upheld.

He continues to publicly state his views of:

* Faith and religious liberty

* Sanctity of human life

* Marriage as the union of one man and one woman

* The right of those law-abiding individuals to keep and bear arms

* Our military must be the strongest on earth

* Health care decisions should be made by us and our doctors

* Opposing "illegal immigration" and supporting "legal immigration"

Our President stands against the attitudes now rampant in government: the inability of politicians to give a straight answer to an honest question and tax dollars given to people who simply don't want to do anything for themselves. Our working class must stay within a budget but the federal government is not required to do the same? Trump can't accept the arrogant attitude displayed by politicians implying that we are too stupid to run our own lives and only people in government are smart enough to do that.

Mr. President: Welcome to Cape Girardeau!

Doug Austin is a resident of Cape Girardeau.