Letter to the Editor

Prominently displayed on my office wall is a picture of me with former President Barack Obama on a campaign stop in Cape Girardeau. While I may have had policy and leadership differences with the 44th President of the United States, this picture remains on my wall because, well, he went on to become the President of the United States of America.

As Cape Girardeau prepares to host the 45th President, the same sense of community, country and patriotism fills my soul.

Again, even though I don't always agree with the demeanor of the current President, the fact of the matter is that no matter what your political allegiance is or where your loyalty lies, Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States and his appearance in the City of Cape Girardeau makes for historic times!

Hosting a sitting President of the United States could represent one of the greatest logistical challenges that any community could undertake, but isn't it great to live in a community that is capable of rising to the occasion. Our city, university and community have all strategically collaborated to set the stage for the individual who holds the highest office in the land, which makes for a proud and historic moment!

Yes, hosting a President is a privilege and the national spotlight will shine brightly on our great city. A friend said it best when commenting on the President's visit when he wrote, "Let's show everyone visiting kindness and hospitality, especially those we disagree with. Remember, we're all in this together, and long after the visitors are gone, we'll still be here."

Jay B. Knudtson was mayor of the City of Cape Girardeau from 2002-2010.