Why we support Amendment 1

Letter to the Editor

Amendment 1 offers voters a chance to clean up corruption in Jefferson City, taking power from party insiders and special interests and giving it back to the people.

Since 90 percent of legislators are in safe seats, they win and attain leadership positions by keeping party leaders and major donors happy, while ignoring voters at home. That's not how our republic was designed to work.

The influx of lobbyist gifts to the General Assembly further removes our legislators from the experience of families back home. On average, lobbyists give legislators nearly $900,000 in gifts every year, such as international travel, alcohol, steak dinners and concert tickets.

Here are the facts on what Amendment 1 will do:

* Eliminate any lobbyist gift over $5.

* Require that legislative records be open to the public.

* Lower campaign contribution limits.

* Require that legislators wait two years before becoming lobbyists.

* Create an independent process for redistricting to ensure no party is given an unfair advantage when new maps are drawn after the census. Districts will be compact and contiguous.

Amendment 1 has bipartisan support. Numerous Republican elected officials across Missouri have endorsed Amendment 1 as well as organizations such as the AARP, the League of Women Voters, and Missouri Faith Voices.

We're proud to support Amendment 1 in November to restore Lincoln's ideal of government of, by, and for the people. Learn more at www.cleanmissouri.org, then join us on Nov. 6 by voting Yes on Amendment 1.

JOHN DANFORTH, former U.S. senator (R-MO)

ROB SCHAAF, Republican state senator, St. Joseph

BOB JOHNSON, former Republican state senator, Lee's Summit

MARVIN SINGLETON, former Republican state senator, Joplin