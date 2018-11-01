Last day to complete aquatic center survey

Editorial

Today is your last day to fill out a survey on the proposed indoor aquatic facility being funded by the Cape Girardeau Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Sales Tax initiative.

Information provided by the community through the survey will be used to help consultants develop a draft plan for the city council's consideration.

The survey asks users to identify their ZIP code, tell whether they currently use the Central Municipal Pool, ranking in order importance of amenities (such as leisure pool with slides, warm-water instructional pool, diving boards, showers/locker rooms, spectator seating/deck, food and beverage services and meeting rooms for instructional classes, programs and birthday parties.) It also asks about what type of programs you'd like to see, pool size and location.

If you feel strongly about these topics, you should complete a survey. The more information that is submitted, the more suited the facility will be to meet the needs of the community.

We encourage you to go to cityofcape.org/aquaticscommittee and let your voice be heard.