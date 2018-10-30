Local Strength Athlete goes Pro

In November 2016 Kevin started his strongman journey. His dream was to reach pro level. That year he qualified for the 2017 Strongman Corporations North American National Championship in Las Vegas.

This was a two day competition stationed in different cities in America every year where the countrys best amateur strongmen would give everything they had and more to reach the top. His performance resulted in him ranking within the top 14 overall.

Just a month later he crushed the national log press record by 40lbs in United States Strongman corporations >308lb class. Doing so he obtained sponsorships from Unbreakable Gear and Syntrax supplements.

He has since competed in several competitions leading up to this weekend. Learning that American Strongman Corporations 2018s Nationals was in his own state he vowed that it would be his year! The competition is divided into weight classes and each weight class is divided into two subclasses. The top three athletes in each overall weight class would be awarded their Pro-card. Kevin took first place in his subclass earning him the title of the National heavy weight champion as well as a spot to compete at the 2019 Arnold world championship. For overall scoring Kevin placed 2nd place over athletes outweighing him by fifty to a 100lbs and earned his pro card making his goal complete!