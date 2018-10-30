Halloween Carnival Draws a Crowd At Guardian Angel School

Guardian Angel School in Oran held its annual Halloween Carnival the Friday before Halloween (October 26) and drew a record breaking crowd. The school gym was very crowded and the meal line extended down the hall and through the outside door at times, but the children, dressed as anything from princesses to monsters, had a wonderful time. The children in costumes played a variety of games, took pictures at the prepared photo spot, or just hung out with their friends. There was also a hayride with a little bit of haunting, provided by the Jr. Beta Club. It was a very inexpensive evening. The food was all you could eat for $5, with 5 and under eating free. The games cost $3 for the entire evening, with the prizes being candy. The hayride was $2 for a 20 minute excursion around the town of Oran. Be sure to come out and join us next year and have lots of fun.