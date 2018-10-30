Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 10-30-18
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
O Father God, may we serve one another and point the world to you. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Josh Hawley is the right choice for Missouri Senate
(10/20/18)
10
Clean Missouri is a wolf in sheep's clothing
(10/17/18)
2
Scott County judge faces election challenge from assistant prosecutor
(10/24/18)
1
Businesses owned by Sonjay Fonn close in downtown Cape
(10/20/18)
3
Cape man pleads guilty to felony wire fraud
(10/24/18)
2
Cape restaurant owner endorses minimum wage ballot issue
(10/23/18)
3
Wide receiver wins Homecoming queen
(10/27/18)
Mining company to locate in county; DRA approves $300K grant for road to proposed facility
(10/22/18)
2
Cape County collector candidates seek to upgrade office
(10/23/18)
Business Notebook: Mill Warehouse Building Supply puts a new name to a familiar company
(10/22/18)
More to explore
President Trump to hold rally Nov. 5 in Cape Girardeau
(10/30/18)
New Marriott open in downtown Cape Girardeau
(10/30/18)
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Democratic challenger Kathy Ellis hold differing views on economy, other issues
(10/30/18)
VintageNOW brings in $98,500 for Safe House campaign
(10/30/18)
Justice Center groundbreaking held Monday in Jackson
(10/30/18)
Southeast student newspaper Arrow wins national awards
(10/30/18)
Blog
: Safe and Secure Housing What Your Landlord is Required to Provide
Road work 10/30/18
(10/30/18)
Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?
(10/30/18)
Blog
: 'And they shall make an ark...'
Family stories sought for book celebrating Orans 150th anniversary
(10/29/18)
Trump stirs up his base for Mike Bost at Southern Illinois rally
(10/29/18)
On-air: River City Players to perform 'It's a Wonderful Life' as 1940s-style radio play
(10/29/18)
Array of options available to students in CTC's respiratory therapy program
(10/29/18)
Business Notebook: Spirit Halloween in Town Plaza celebrates the spooky season
(10/29/18)
Museum spotlights connection between Matisse, Alaska Natives
(10/29/18)
NerdWallet: Liz Weston: How to fund college if you didn't save enough
(10/29/18)
Gallery
: The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Downtown Cape Girardeau
(10/29/18)
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/29/18
(10/29/18)
U.S. brands falter in Consumer Reports auto reliability survey
(10/29/18)
China-Japan drawing closer amid trade pressure from U.S.
(10/29/18)
Gallery
: Ugly Quilt Weekend 2018
(10/28/18)
Facing a challenge head on -- and with a smile
(10/27/18)
Ballot measure looks to increase minimum wage
(10/27/18)
Scott County prosecutor, challenger call for criminal-justice changes
(10/27/18)
Missouri bats: 'Fascinating creatures,' no reason to fear
(10/27/18)
How to pray for a president
(10/27/18)
'He believed in witchcraft' -- the bequest of John Fulbright
(10/27/18)
FYI 10/28/18
(10/27/18)
Blog
: Bunkers and bald eagles: a visit to Crab Orchard Refuge
(10/26/18)
Blog
: LAST SHOW OF 2018 SEASON.....
(10/23/18)
Blog
: Military training at the Normal School
(10/23/18)