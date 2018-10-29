MissionFest Cape happens this Sunday!

For the 7th year, MissionFest Cape will be happening on Sunday, November 4th at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This is a FREE event, from 1 pm to 4 pm, and you can not only learn more about local or global missions, but shop for Christmas gifts by purchasing amazing gifts from the international marketplace. All denominations are involved, and Jimmie Miller and his "Broken and Redeemed" dance troupe will be performing! Check us out at MissionFestCape.org or on Facebook at MissionFest Cape! (Also, you have some file photo's from last year and past years, if those could be included. Thank you so much for considering helping us promote MissionFest!)