Fossil Fuels and Renewable Energy

I think everybody knows that fossil fuels are bad but not very many actually know what they are. Fossil fuels were formed from dead and decaying plankton, plant, and animal material that lived 300 million years ago. Over time, the decaying organic matter decomposed under high pressures and temperatures caused by sediment being piled on top of the organic matter. Eventually, this dead organic matter was heated and compressed enough over the course of hundreds of millions of years to form coal, oil, and natural gas. We use fossil fuels every day and because of how often we use them they are going to run out in approximately 50-100 years. Fossil fuels are important but are going to run out no matter what so we need to start using renewable energy more. Renewable energy is energy that is collected from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. Renewable energy is much better than energy produced by fossil fuels because fossil fuels cause air pollution and are very bad for the environment. Fossil fuels are not renewable so this means that eventually they will run out and we cant stop that but we can slow it down. To slow this process down we would need to cut back on the amount of fossil fuels we use and start using more renewable energy. Renewable energy can be used in ways like solar power and wind power. Solar power is the conversion of energy from sunlight into electricity, either directly using photovoltaics, indirectly using concentrated solar power, or a combination. Concentrated solar power systems use lenses or mirrors and tracking systems to focus a large area of sunlight into a small beam. Wind power is the use of air flow through wind turbines to provide the mechanical power to turn electric generators. I hope you've learned a lot from reading this and will consider using less fossil fuels next time