Safety should be top of mind on Halloween

Editorial

We hope you've stocked up on your candy by now, and for parents, now is the time to check off your safety list.

Trick-or-treaters will be scurrying throughout neighborhoods Wednesday.

It's a good idea to make sure your ghosts, princesses and superheroes have reflective costumes or tape attached to them or their candy buckets. Flashlights are a good idea as well. Make sure your monsters stay on the sidewalks if they're available; and check that their costumes won't cause them to trip, or severely limit their vision. Children should walk in groups if possible for more visibility. Only go to houses where the porch light is on. And it's always a good idea to check candy for anything suspicious such as open wrappers.

If you're out driving, please drive slowly. And keep those jack-o'-lanterns away from drapes or flammable materials.

There will be plenty of family friendly activities Wednesday night at churches, businesses and some fire departments. There are several haunted houses and similar events for the adventure seekers as well.

We hope everyone has a safe and fun Halloween! And for goodness sake, for all you've done to get your kiddos' costumes ready and safe, don't forget to collect your "candy tax"!