Aaron Horrell

Through the Woods

Morning fog

Saturday, October 27, 2018

This photo represents the simplest of photos, but it is still quite beautiful and inspirational. Three elements comprise this image: trees, fog and sunshine.

I walked the western edge of a woods as early morning fog was thinning and lifting away in a light breeze. This created ideal conditions for sunlight to pierce through the limbs and fog causing the spiritual rays of light. A rising sun and dissipating fog can make for a magical time to go outside with a camera.

