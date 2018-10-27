This photo represents the simplest of photos, but it is still quite beautiful and inspirational. Three elements comprise this image: trees, fog and sunshine.

I walked the western edge of a woods as early morning fog was thinning and lifting away in a light breeze. This created ideal conditions for sunlight to pierce through the limbs and fog causing the spiritual rays of light. A rising sun and dissipating fog can make for a magical time to go outside with a camera.