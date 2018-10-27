Club News 7-15-18

FCE makes weighted blankets

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs recently had a work day making weighted blankets and lap pads for the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, the group has made more than 800 blankets and many lap pads. The chairperson of the project is JoAnn Hahs, member of Lamplighthers FCE Club, who was not available for the photo. Pictured from left: Rachel Felter, Autism Program Supervisor; Mary Klaproth, FCE member; Barbara Marshall, FCE member and Donna Woolsey, FCE member.