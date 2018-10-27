*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Captured on Film 10/28/18

Saturday, October 27, 2018
Several unidentified men cook sorghum molasses at the H.R. and Curtis Crumpecker mill located "southeast of Benton in the Northcut ditch area" in 1946.
(G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

