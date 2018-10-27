Wide receiver wins Homecoming queen

DONIPHAN, Mo. -- She stands 4-feet-11 and weighs just a little over 100 pounds. But she's the heart and soul of the first varsity football team at Doniphan High School in nearly 40 years.

Friday night, Oct. 19, soaking wet in a hard rain and covered in mud and grass, senior Katlyn Harris was crowned football homecoming queen.

Harris admits she suspected it was coming after talking to some of her teammates.

"I can't lie, the football boys were the ones that voted and they kinda voted for their sister," said Harris.

A wide receiver and cornerback for the Dons, Harris had been in on several plays during the first half against Scott City before the halftime coronation.

"We were covered in mud and grass and who knows what else," said Harris. "But it was a once-in-a-lifetime event."

"I couldn't imagine anyone being more deserving," said DHS head coach Jeremy Stout. "She busts her butt every day of the week in practice and she's part of the brotherhood on this team. She works hard and earns her playing time."

"She's like the mom or sister to the team," said Dons senior lineman Michael Turner. "I don't think this team would be as close knit as it is without her on the team."

While she's more accustomed to being surrounded by her male teammates, being on the homecoming court was a great experience, Harris said.

"We had a great group of girls (on the homecoming court) and we got to spend a day together (Friday). They were great," she said.

One of those group activities was getting to eat lunch at Coffee And More At The Bank with the five former queens of the 70s.

"They were all so sweet and we really enjoyed being together and getting to meet everybody," Harris said.

Harris began playing football during her junior year as the Dons competed at the junior varsity level. Two younger brothers also play for the Dons.

As one of six seniors on this year's first varsity squad, she takes her turn serving as a team captain and sees most of her playing time alternating with other receivers in delivering plays to the huddle.

Although she tried the usual girls sports like basketball and volleyball while coming up through elementary and middle school, football was the sport she has always wanted to play.

She also credits her participation in sports for making her take her studies more seriously. Besides classes and football, she works as an assistant manager at McDonald's.

Her future plans are to attend college and work in the medical field. Her mother is a nurse.

While the varsity Dons still are looking for their first varsity win after nine games, Harris believes the team understands the big task of competing at the varsity level.

"It's a growing process," she said. "Some kid can't just pick up a ball and two months later be an all-star. That just doesn't happen."

"Our boys work really hard for what they've gotten and they are growing every single day," she said.

"Anyone who has seen our JV team (which won five of eight games this season) knows they are going to be force to be reckoned with some day."