Senior Center Menus for Oct. 29 through Nov. 2

Cape/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips or beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.

Tuesday: Hamburger stroganoff or Reuben casserole, green sweet peas, beets, whole-grain garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or red velvet cake.

Wednesday: Brunch menu: Cheese omelet, lean ham, hash browns with onions, citrus fruit salad and bran muffin.

Thursday: Kettle beef or bread pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, roast asparagus, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or warm peach pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or white chicken chili, seasoned corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread or hush puppies and chilled pineapple or spice cake with caramel icing.

Chaffee

Monday: Farmers casserole, country potatoes, biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, buttered potatoes, Oriental vegetables, hot roll and applesauce bar.

Wednesday: Chopped steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, hot roll and pumpkin dump cake.

Thursday: Roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or do-nothing cake.

Friday: Catfish, cheesy potatoes, slaw, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken fritters or meat lasagna, oven-fried potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain roll or toasted garlic bread and applesauce or cookies.

Tuesday: Kettle beef with gravy or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, white gravy, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.

Wednesday: Creamy potato soup or chicken noodle soup, ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, creamy broccoli salad, saltine crackers and fresh orange.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff or sliced smoked turkey, buttered egg noodles, buttered sweet peas, pickled beets with onions, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and mixed fruit or brownies.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or BBQ pork sandwich on bun, mixed spinach salad, buttered corn, sweet potato wedges, whole-grain roll or cornbread and pineapple tidbits.