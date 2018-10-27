Scott City fire report 10-28-18

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 20 to 26

* Medical assists were made Oct. 20 in the 28000 block of U.S. 61 and at the 92 mile marker on Interstate 55; Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Burger Street and 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street; Oct. 23 in the 100 block of South Berkley Street; Oct. 25 in the 100 block of West Hickory Street; and Oct. 26 in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.

* On Oct. 21, smoke investigation was performed in the 1200 block of Perkins Street.