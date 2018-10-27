Remembering Mother through her recipes

This week there are so many recipes that are just a little more special than ever before. My mother, Marilyn Kinsey, passed away recently and in moments of reminiscing I recall so many wonderful foods she made for us.

Mom raised the six of us children on a shoestring budget, as most farmers' wives did. She could stretch ingredients and always make them taste good.

Mom occasionally made Goldenrod Toast, which was white gravy with chopped up hard boiled egg whites served over toast, then the hard boiled egg yolks were broken up on top. Recipes like goldenrod toast, hamburger hash, simple potato soup with celery, ham salad and many more food items, did not require a recipe. Most things she made from her memory and experience.

Mom was such a good baker and dessert maker and she had an insatiable sweet tooth. She had a way of baking perfect treats. Here are a few of my favorites from her files.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

I love Mom's strawberry pie. The added step of making your own glaze is what really sets this pie apart from all others. Don't be tempted to use gelatin or the liquid glaze in the store, make your own; you will not be sorry!

* 1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

* 6 cups fresh strawberries

* 1 cup sugar

* 1/2 cup water

* 3 tablespoons cornstarch

* Couple drops of red food coloring, optional

* 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

* 1/4 cup sugar

* 1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping, or fresh real whipped cream

Mash just enough berries to make 1 cup. In a medium-sized pan, mix together the mashed 1 cup of berries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, water and food coloring, if using. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Cool thoroughly.

Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar by hand, until smooth. Spread thoroughly over the bottom and sides of the baked pie shell. Fill shell with remaining halved or quartered fresh stemmed strawberries. Spread cooked berry mixture over fresh sliced berries and cover thoroughly. Chill. Top with whipped topping or fresh whipped cream. Garnish with one additional fresh strawberry on top.

Pecan Pie

I'm sure the reason this pie was so good was due to the fresh pecan crop my dad got off of his pecan trees. They were the large paper-shell pecans and were just the best.

* 3 eggs, slightly beaten

* 1 cup syrup; dark, light or pancake mixture all work fine

* 1 cup brown sugar

* 1/3 cup evaporated milk

* 1-1/2 tablespoons butter

* 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

* Pinch salt

* 1 tablespoon flour

* 1 cup pecans, or a few more as desired

* 1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

Mix together slightly beaten eggs and add syrup, brown sugar, milk, butter, vanilla, flour and salt. Beat at medium speed of mixer until well mixed or whip vigorously with wire whisk. Place pecans in pie shell. Pour filling over the pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until browned and set. The filling will puff up during baking but will settle back down during cooling.

Rhubarb Custard Pie

This recipe was my grandmother's and my mom kept it a family favorite.

* 4 cups sliced rhubarb

* 1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

* 1 cup sugar

* 1 tablespoon flour

* 3 eggs, slightly beaten

* 1/2 cup milk

* 1-1/2 tablespoons butter

* 1 teaspoon vanilla

* 1/2 teaspoon salt

Cut rhubarb into 1/2-inch pieces and place in pie shell. Mix together sugar, flour, butter, vanilla, salt, eggs and milk. Beat until blended. Pour over rhubarb. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes until custard is well set and crust is browned.

Mom's Fabulous Biscuits These biscuits also double as shortcake by adding more sugar than it calls for to the dough before patting them out and baking. Our son Ross loves these biscuits smothered with milk gravy alongside country fried steak and okra, and then one last biscuit smothered with applesauce for dessert.

* 2 cups flour

* 4 teaspoons baking powder

* 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

* 3/4 teaspoon salt

* 2 tablespoons sugar

* 1/2 cup shortening (Crisco)

* Approximately 2/3 cup milk

Mix flour, baking powder, cream of tartar, salt and sugar. Cut in shortening with a fork. Toss with a fork and add milk gradually, enough to make a soft, sticky dough. Turn out on floured board and flour hands real good. Press together and pat out to flatten out to 1/2 to 3/4-inch thick. Cut out using a biscuit cutter or a glass rim, working as close together as possible so as not to have to re-use the dough. Place on a baking sheet, not quite touching. Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned. The biscuits are very light and delicious. I usually just cut the dough into squares with a knife using all of the dough at one time so I don't rework any of the dough.

Old German Date Cake

This recipe was also my grandmother's and mom made these every winter. I absolutely love it. It keeps very well, wrapped tightly in the refrigerator and makes nice gifts for friends at Christmas. Mom always wrapped them in plastic wrap then tied them up with red and green curly ribbon and a simple curly bow.

Mom would occasionally add a jar of drained and halved maraschino cherries to the batter before baking. This cake is delicious sliced and served with whipped cream along side a cup of coffee, or just enjoyed plain, which is my favorite. It just would not be Christmas at the Kinseys' without this cake.

* 1 pound package pitted dates

* 2 cups water

* 2 teaspoons baking soda

* 2 cups brown sugar

* 2 eggs

* 4 tablespoons butter, softened

* 3 cups unsifted flour

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 2 teaspoon vanilla

* 2 cups whole or broken pecans

Bring to a boil the 1 pound of dates and 2 cups water and let it cook for 2 or 3 minutes very low. Turn off heat and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and set aside.

Cream together sugar, eggs, and butter. To this creamed mixture add alternately the flour and salt and the date mixture. Lastly add vanilla and stir in nuts. Bake in 2 greased and floured loaf pans, 9x4x3-inches. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until just done to the touch. Turn out on rack and cool. Keep in plastic storage bag in the refrigerator. These also freeze very well.

Pumpkin Pie

* Pastry to line one 9-inch pie pan

* 1 (16 ounce) can pumpkin

* 1 cup brown sugar

* 1/3 cup white sugar

* 3/4 teaspoon salt

* 1 tablespoon flour

* 1 tablespoon softened butter

* 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

* 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

* 3 eggs, slightly beaten

* 1 large can evaporated milk

Put pumpkin in a large bowl. Add sugars, salt, flour, butter, and spices, and mix well. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat after each. Add hot milk and mix well. Pour into crust. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or until filling is set and crust is browned.

Jelly Jewel Cookies

* 1/2 cup butter

* 1/4 cup brown sugar

* 1 egg, separated

* 1 cup flour

* 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

* 1 small jar seedless red raspberry jelly

Cream butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add well beaten egg yolk, stir in flour. Chill dough. Pinch off small pieces and roll into small balls. Dip in slightly beaten egg white, then in pecans. Bake in 360 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven, make depression in center of each cookie with finger, measuring spoon or wooden spoon handle, return to oven fro 10 minutes. Cool, fill top with jelly. Makes about 2 dozen.

White House Cookies

* 1 cup butter, softened

* 1 cup brown sugar

* 1 cup white sugar

* 1 cup oil

* 1 egg

* 1 teaspoon vanilla

* 3-1/2 cups flour

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 1 teaspoon cream of tartar

* 1 teaspoon baking soda

* 1 cup Rice Krispies cereal

* 1 cup coconut

* 1 cup old fashioned oats

* 1 cup chopped pecans

Cream butter and sugars. Add oil, egg and vanilla. Mix together flour, salt, cream of tartar and baking soda. Add this to creamed mixture. Add, stirring in by hand, Rice Krisries, coconut, oats and pecans.

Drop by teaspoon on slightly greased cookie sheet. Bake about 8 minutes, or until slightly browned, at 350 degrees. Remove and let stand a minute or two to cool slightly then remove cookies from cookie sheet onto cooling rack. Store in airtight container.

Ice Box Cheesecake Dessert

* 1 (12-ounce) can Carnation evaporated milk, well chilled

* 1-2/3 cups graham cracker crumbs

* 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

* 6 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted

* 1 (3-ounce) box lemon Jell-O gelatin

* 1 cup boiling water

* 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

* 1 cup granulated sugar

* 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

To begin, shake the can of evaporated milk and refrigerate until well chilled, at least an hour. In a small mixing bowl and using a wire whisk, dissolve the Jell-O in the boiling water, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside to cool to lukewarm. Combine graham cracker crumbs, confectioners' sugar, and melted butter. Reserve 1/3 cup of the mixture for the topping. Press the remainder firmly into the bottom of an 11-1/2 x 7-1/2-inch or similar dish. Refrigerate or put in the freezer until needed.

In another large mixing bowl and using a mixer, beat together the cream cheese, granulated sugar, and lemon juice or vanilla until smooth and creamy. Beat in the cooled Jell-O until well blended. Refrigerate mixture for now. Shake the can of chilled evaporated milk again and pour into another large mixing bowl. Beat on high speed of mixer until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. It should have the consistency of beaten egg whites. Beat in the cream cheese/Jell-O mixture. Pour mixture over the chilled crust. Sprinkle top with the remaining crumb mixture. Refrigerate for several hours before cutting into squares.

NOTE: You can use a larger pan, like 9x12-inch and the dessert will be thinner. If you have too much filling for the smaller pan, pour it into small bowls and refrigerate for a quick and creamy snack.

Creamy Chocolate Pie

* 1 (4-1/2 ounce) package instant chocolate pudding

* 1 cup milk, well chilled

* 1-1/2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

* 1/4 cup chopped pecans

* 1-1/2 to 2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

* 1 (8- or 9-inch) baked pie shell, cooled

Prepare instant pudding as directed on package, but using only 1 cup milk. Fold in 1-1/2 cups whipped topping and chopped pecans. Spoon into cooled pie shell. Garnish with remaining whipped topping and sprinkle a few chopped pecans or miniature chocolate chips over top. Chill 1 hour before serving.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.