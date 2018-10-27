What is the agenda?

There are times when I sit down to write this column and I don't have a clue as to where I'm going. The well seems dry. I'd like some inspiration but there doesn't seem to be any. I know I want to talk about such and such but that's about as far as the plan goes. So I write about this and that and hopefully it will all come together in the end. Hopefully. This is kind of what I used to do as a Pastor at least part of the time.

I had a particular piece of scripture which I'd study and tear apart and study some more. I'd check commentaries and such and see what the so-called experts said about the passage. Usually slept on it. Always seems to help when I sleep on something I'm undecided about. I have learned through the years though if I wake up with an idea I better get up and put it on paper. If I don't 99 times out of 100 it will be gone by morning. After sleeping on it I'd begin to work on my sermon and I'd always hope in the end a message would come out. Some of the messages were pretty good and some not so good. Some surprised me.

But there are times when I sit down to write or back when I was preaching I knew what I wanted to say right from the get go. This is what I want to say and this is how I'm going to get there. I just knew this was what needed said or written about. I had a message or an agenda if you will. I wanted to convey this message so this was my agenda or the means to an objective or some truth.

When someone comes out to where we live and just happen to drop in I always wonder what is on their mind. What is their agenda? What do they want? What are they needing to borrow? What do they need help on? My mind thinks in lists so I'll expect them to ask How I'm doing. How's Marge doing? How are the boys doing? Do I still have calves? I see you have a dog? Are you still gardening? All just a smoke screen and part of the Agenda if you will. There are times when I want to come out and just ask What do you want? or "Why are you here?" What is the objective of your agenda?

When I go to write I am doing so with some 60 some years of experiences. I grew up in rural Nebraska where I attended a one room country school though the 8th grade and high school was a small school with only 52 students. I attended two years college at McCook Junior College and then on to two years at Chadron. But even while going to college I was working in an agricultural setting around ranchers and farmers. From there to married life working on a ranch in Nebraska, working for a general contractor building houses and then more schooling. So as I write all these experiences influence what I write about. I can't turn them off. I can strive to be unbiased but with all honesty I can't.

At one time growing up I didn't know anyone who had been divorced. No one. It just didn't happen. So when we got married Marge was stuck with me for good. My views have softened some but divorce is still the last resort. Growing up you minded or you got your tail worked over. If you sassed your Mom she slapped you silly. If you cussed she used an old toothbrush and Ivory soap and she cleaned out your mouth. I still have a hard time with disrespectful foul mouthed little brats or some older ones who needed correction earlier in life. But what I'm saying is this is me. Can't change that. You can put me in a tux and tie and fancy shoes and still doesn't change the fact I'd rather be in blue jeans or bibs and a flannel shirt or t-shirt. So as I go to write an article or even preach a message I bring all this to the table with me. I may have an agenda to arrive at a goal but that agenda is influenced by 60 some years of life experiences.

When you hear a reporter on TV interviewing someone or giving the news realize that they aren't giving you a totally unbiased view. As assured as I am that I'm sitting here typing I am sure their news or questioning is biased, maybe not a lot but some. When you hear your pastor or priest read from Scripture you are hearing it through your own ears so the Word comes through your ears and into your mind which is "biased" to a degree. What we see can also be bent in such a way to cause us to lean in a certain direction. Even the music that accompanies an add or a news item can influence us.

How do we deal with a biased world? First of all know there is one absolute. Some may not like it but the Word is one absolute that hasn't changed, isn't changing nor will it ever change. Some have tried to change it or want to change it but it won't work. It is the only absolute in the whole universe in my opinion.

Second of all realize that when someone or something is trying to influence you they are appealing to your history or something in your past to attach to and cause you to ponder or believe or accept today or in the future. Many are trying to sway you to a new viewpoint. One dumb example for me is when something is guaranteed for a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Now come on. I hear the lifetime warranty and know that and my mind grasps that. Don't have to worry where it's a lifetime warranty. But wait! Limited though is limited meaning it's not forever. The words limited and lifetime just don't go together. The key for some is to grasp something in your life that will cause us to overlook more rational beliefs.

Realize that as we raise our kids and grandkids we are shaping and molding how they will see the world for the rest of their lives. What they see or what they experience or what they hear or who their friends are will mold their life experiences.

I guess in the end realize that no matter what you read or hear, including from me, is a biased presentation. Hopefully not too biased but still biased. So take everything, including from me, with a grain of salt.