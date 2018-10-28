Out of the past: Oct. 28

1993

A three-year comprehensive program to evaluate the condition of every block of city street in Cape Girardeau is nearing completion about a year ahead of schedule; the study will enable the city to set priorities for street repairs and replacement.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Appeals refuses to buckle before pressure from the city council to alter a proposed property maintenance code; in a three-hour meeting, the board went through the measure item by item, essentially restoring the Building Officials and Code Administration version of the code.

1968

The Cape County Medical Society volunteers its services to the city for consultation in solving problems of ambulance service provided in the county; the society says it has found the service of the Cape County Private Ambulance Service to be adequate and improving.

In a called meeting in the morning, the Cape Girardeau City Council gives second and third readings to the ordinance awarding contracts for an addition to and alterations of the municipal airport terminal building; contractors and their base bids are: general work, Rickard Construction Co., $69,500; heating and air conditioning, Golightly Air Conditioning, Heating and Sheet Metal Co., $10,400; plumbing, A.E. Birk and Son Plumbing and Heating Inc., $3,870; electrical work, Electric Supply Co., $6,220.

1943

The Cape Girardeau County draft board has received word from state selective service headquarters to publish the names of draft delinquents; notices to the delinquents are being prepared and will be sent to them immediately; if they don't heed these notices, their names will be published.

Otto A. Faulbaum assumes management of the Orpheum Theater, arriving here from Belleville, Illinois, to succeed Glenn Boner, who has been transferred by the Fox interests to manage a theater at Christopher, Illinois.

1918

The influenza situation in Cape Girardeau seems greatly improved, there being no new cases reported up to 2 p.m.; two old cases, however, are reported to have developed pneumonia, Rouletta Brennecke and Robert Henson contacting the more serious illness.

The Normal School is partly open since the decline of the influenza epidemic; the members of the Student Army Training Corps and girls living at Leming Hall are doing their regular work; other students are also doing some work in the open air until the restrictions are withdrawn from classroom work; students are coming back gradually, and it is thought things will get back to normal in a few days.

