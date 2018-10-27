Eisenhower's legacy as president is one to study

President Dwight D. Eisenhower is arguably one of the top five presidents of all time.

A military man with no political experience before the office, Eisenhower came to the office with a unique position and during a pivotal time in history.

Dr. Pam Parry, chair of the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University and media history scholar, told me in an interview this week he was a transformational president on many levels.

Parry's doctorate thesis focused on Eisenhower and his role with the media. At first this interest was based on her affinity for political history and the life of Anne Williams Wheaton, Eisenhower's associate White House press secretary for four years and the first woman to serve in this role. Parry's advisor recommended she take a broader focus on Eisenhower but include the story of Wheaton. That advice served her well as she's written one book on the 34th president and is in the process of co-editing a book series on women in political history. One of the books in the series will be written and co-edited by Parry and focuses on Eisenhower and gender.

Parry called Eisenhower the "most transformational public relations president in history." It's not in the sense of being the best at PR, though he was good at knowing how things would be perceived by the public. Eisenhower changed how the media profession and public relations worked in America.

Eisenhower was the first president to put the presidential press conference on the record. Previously the media had to ask the President's Office if a quote could be used. It was on background and the transcript could not be printed in a newspaper.

Eisenhower did not always like coverage he received, Parry said, but he defended the media's right to say it. The president considered public relations, if practiced properly, as foundational to our democracy.

Eisenhower elevated the role women played in his administration. In addition to his associate White House press secretary, there were a number of other women who played key roles in his administration.

"Ike was among the early advocates for women in the Army," Parry said. But this, she added, was not a political move as much as it was a practical move. He didn't advocate for women in combat, but in 1948 he testified to keep women in the military for non-combat roles after the war ended.

Parry's research landed her a position on the Eisenhower museum board, which is under renovation. Her role as one of five historians is to provide feedback to the museum as new writings and exhibits are considered. The museum will reopen on June 6, the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

"I'm literally seeing the museum go up before it goes up," Parry said. "It's going to be interesting to see how much of my suggestions are selected."

Parry hopes museum visitors leave knowing the significance of Eisenhower's presidency.

"He was a much more impactful president than most people give him credit for," she said. "He was a great president."

Would Eisenhower's presidency been different if he served in the 2000s as opposed to 1950s? Parry said he would likely use Twitter, though he'd have his professional advisors Tweet for him. Would he run for office? Parry's not sure, though she thinks he probably still would.

Unquestionably the media is different today. Parry points to Watergate and Vietnam as a turning point where some in media became more of an attack dog as opposed to watch dog.

"I think sometimes there's a gotcha element to journalism. Not in all cases. There's a lot of good journalism in America today. I think they get a bad wrap. Definitely Eisenhower, they would never dream of talking about his personal life in the press."

But Parry thinks he would still be considered a "relatively positive president because of what he did in the war and his foreign experience." Still, Parry added, "he would be very befuddled in the meanness of the culture."

Presidential speeches can provide an interesting look into a president. They are largely positive declarations, capping vigorous campaigns, that show Americans what they can expect from their leader.

Though Eisenhower was a general, supreme allied commander in World War II and president, I find it interesting the man who served as the leader of the free world still exhibited impressive humility. Just read his inaugural address, which began with his appeal to God.

"Almighty God, as we stand here at this moment my future associates in the executive branch of government join me in beseeching that Thou will make full and complete our dedication to the service of the people in this throng, and their fellow citizens everywhere.

"Give us, we pray, the power to discern clearly right from wrong, and allow all our words and actions to be governed thereby, and by the laws of this land. Especially we pray that our concern shall be for all the people regardless of station, race, or calling.

"May cooperation be permitted and be the mutual aim of those who, under the concepts of our Constitution, hold to differing political faiths; so that all may work for the good of our beloved country and Thy glory. Amen."

If there's nothing else we can relate in our own lives to Eisenhower, it's that we should look to the Creator for wisdom and discernment. That's inspiring.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.