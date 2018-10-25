Guardian Angel 8th Grade Saints Program

An annual tradition for many years at Guardian Angel School is the 8th grade Saints Program. This year it was held Wednesday, October 24 in Guardian Angel Church in Oran, MO at 8 am. It is presented close to All Saints Day, which is November 1. Several parents, and all the student body and teachers were present. This group was so excited about this project that they had selected who they wanted to portray at the end of the 7th grade school year. Their portrayals showed that they had put lots of hard work and effort into the process. They did an outstanding job doing research, getting their outfits together, and writing & presenting information about their chosen Saint. Since the class was pretty large, some of the students did their presentations in groups of two by choosing Saints that were in association in their lives. For example, twins Kara & Kyle Eftink portrayed St. Scholastica & St. Benedict, who were brother and sister. The class is led by Michelle Priggel, their religion teacher. She does a remarkable job every year leading this program. Pictured left to right are: (front row) Lawson Hahn (St. Thomas More), Kara Eftink (St. Scholastica), Sophie Priggel (St. Clotilde), Taylor Hobbs (St. Quiteria), Drew Pobst (St. Francis), Riley Schlosser (St. John Fisher), Kyle Eftink (St. Benedict), & Seth Reed (St. Jude). Back Row-Courtney Dirnberger (St. Catherine of Sweden), Dalaini Bryant (St. Clare), Kaitlyn Jolley (St. Kateri), Daley Siebert (St. Perpetua), Haley Webb (St. Felicity), Nathaniel Woods (St. Maximillian Kolbe), Connor Watkins (St. Timothy), & Logan Dame (St. Maura).