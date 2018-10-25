Jackson, ND to put on shows soon

Editorial

Jackson High School theater students are set to perform a female-focused "The Odd Couple" today and Friday.

Eight students make up the cast and more than 30 others are responsible for all the other aspects of the performance.

Taylor Hamlett is directing for the first time at Jackson. He had previously worked as the theater instructor at Scott City. Hamlett is from Jackson.

People have heard of "The Odd Couple," Hamlett said, but this version will be a female version of the play.

One of the characters has been kicked out of the house by her husband, and her friend, Olive, supports her, according to a recent report by Joshua Hartwig. From there, the tale of two very different personalities unfolds.

"I'm really proud of this cast and crew," Hamlett said. "They have put in a ton of time and effort, and I really believe their hard work is going to pay off ..."

"The Odd Couple" will be performed at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Senior High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door.

Notre Dame will also will be putting on a series of shows from Nov. 1-3 at the high school's King Hall.

The performances, called "Restaurants and Relationships" will consist of three, one-act plays revolving around food. It should be lots of fun. See more about these performances in Hartwig's story in today's newspaper.

The plays begin at 7 p.m.

Consider supporting these local high school performances.