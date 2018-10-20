Area police report 10-21-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

* Michael Nelson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

* April Bone, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

* Delores Ross, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant.

* Justin Laws, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

* Benjamin Greene, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

* Jeffory Wright, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant.

* Justin Pinkerton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Assaults

* Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.

* Assault was reported in the 100 block of Vantage Drive.

* Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.

* Domestic assault, stealing and property damage were reported at Whitener Street and Pind Wood Lane.

Thefts

* Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.

* Theft was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.

* Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.

* Burglary was reported at Catholic Charities, 1306 Good Hope St.

* Theft was reported at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.

* Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

* Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Lear Drive.

* Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.

* Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.

* Theft was reported in the 100 block of Edgewood Road.

* Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

* Shoplifting was reported at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St.

* Theft was reported on North Hanover Street.

* Theft was reported at Dollar General, 64 South Plaza Way.

Miscellaneous

* Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Middle Street.

* Rape was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.

* Property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.

* Property damage and trespassing were reported on Village Drive.

* Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.

* Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

* Possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license were reported at William Street and South Park Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Scott Rollet, 51, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

* Thomas Stoops, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for traffic violations.

* Consenthshae Parker, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing an explosive weapon (ammonium nitrate) and unlawful possession of a firearm.

* Erica Hall, 34, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of stealing an explosive weapon (ammonium nitrate) and unlawful possession of a firearm.

* Austin Burton, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing an explosive weapon (ammonium nitrate), unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

* Matthew Ulrich, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

* Mitcheal Smith, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol.

* Mica Heath, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

* Samuel Hagene, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Kristopher Sander, 28, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

* Ronda Phelps, 53, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at a posted stop sign.

Arrests

* Tamera Johnson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

* Susan Smith, 45, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Thefts

* Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Cherokee Street.

* Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Walton Drive.

Miscellaneous

* Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.