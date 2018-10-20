Area police report 10-21-18
Saturday, October 20, 2018
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
* Michael Nelson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
* April Bone, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
* Delores Ross, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Union County (Illinois) warrant.
* Justin Laws, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
* Benjamin Greene, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
* Jeffory Wright, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant.
* Justin Pinkerton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Assaults
* Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
* Assault was reported in the 100 block of Vantage Drive.
* Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
* Domestic assault, stealing and property damage were reported at Whitener Street and Pind Wood Lane.
Thefts
* Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.
* Theft was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
* Theft was reported on South Lorimier Street.
* Burglary was reported at Catholic Charities, 1306 Good Hope St.
* Theft was reported at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
* Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
* Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Lear Drive.
* Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.
* Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.
* Theft was reported in the 100 block of Edgewood Road.
* Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
* Shoplifting was reported at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St.
* Theft was reported on North Hanover Street.
* Theft was reported at Dollar General, 64 South Plaza Way.
Miscellaneous
* Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Middle Street.
* Rape was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
* Property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
* Property damage and trespassing were reported on Village Drive.
* Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
* Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
* Possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked/suspended license were reported at William Street and South Park Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
* Scott Rollet, 51, of Burfordville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
* Thomas Stoops, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for traffic violations.
* Consenthshae Parker, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing an explosive weapon (ammonium nitrate) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
* Erica Hall, 34, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of stealing an explosive weapon (ammonium nitrate) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
* Austin Burton, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing an explosive weapon (ammonium nitrate), unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
* Matthew Ulrich, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
* Mitcheal Smith, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol.
* Mica Heath, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
* Samuel Hagene, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
* Kristopher Sander, 28, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
* Ronda Phelps, 53, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at a posted stop sign.
Arrests
* Tamera Johnson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
* Susan Smith, 45, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Thefts
* Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Cherokee Street.
* Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Walton Drive.
Miscellaneous
* Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.