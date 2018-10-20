Births 10/21/18

Koerber

Son to Justin and Ashley Koerber of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Name, Layton Paul. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Koerber is the daughter of Steve Brune of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and Angie Brune of Jackson. She works for Arnsberg Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. Koerber is the son of Herb Koerber and Bernice Koerber of Gordonville. He is employed by JK Fabrication & Welding.

Sebaugh

Son to Rodney and Ashley Sebaugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Name, Henry Theodore. Weight, 9 pounds, 8.5 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Sebaugh is the daughter of Garry and Gail Seabaugh of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sebaugh is the son of Ted and Snook Sebaugh of Cedar Hill, Tennessee. He is a training non-commissioned officer with the Missouri National Guard.

Bachmann

Son to Michael and Rachel Bachmann of Farrar, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Name, Paul Kenneth. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bachmann is the daughter of Kenneth and Carol Schmidt of Friedheim. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Bachmann is the son of Mark and Melissa Bachmann of Farrar. He works for Koehler Engineering.

Zickfield

Son to William and Christa Zickfield of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Name, Leighton Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Zickfield is the daughter of Wynn and Linda Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She is finance and marketing manager at Art Van Furniture. Zickfield is the son of Kent and Vicki Zickfield of Cape Girardeau. He is the sales manager at Zickfield's Jewelry.

Gooch

Daughter to Bucky and Hiliary Sever Gooch of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:54 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Name, Emersyn Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Gooch is the daughter of Sharon Shackles of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Regional Brain & Spine. Gooch is the son of Bill and Dickie Coomer of Whitewater and Charles and Sharon Gooch of Ripley, Tennessee. He works for GFI Digital.

Freapane

Daughter to Anthony and Samantha Freapane of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Name, Abby Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Freapane is the daughter of Carol Stevens and Chris Stevens of Scott City. She works at Southeast Missouri Stone. Freapane is the son of Billie Jo and Phil Salzman of Scott City, and Anthony Freapane of Scott City. He is employed by Havco.

Kinder

Daughter to Lance and Kendra Kinder of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Name, Jersie Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Kinder is the daughter of Sandy Burnett and Kenny Burnett of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Bootheel Counseling Services. Kinder is the son of Teresa Kinder and Wesley Kinder of Randles. He works for Crader Distributing.

Hall

Son to Brooks and Abbi Hall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Name, Beckett Truman. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of Kevin and Gayle Vandiver of Pinckneyville, Illinois. She works for the Nell Holcomb School District. Hall is the son of Tim Hall of Jackson. He is employed by SoutheastHEALTH.

Brown

Daughter to Colby and Natalie Brown of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. 2018. Name, Parker Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Ted and Glenda Gremaud of Perryville. She is a chemist. Brown is the son of Bob and Kendra Brown of Perryville. He is a carpenter.