VintageNOW: The right event for the right reasons

Editorial

The models walk strong for the women who can't.

The VintageNOW fashion show in Cape Girardeau is growing in popularity, and for all the right reasons.

This weekend the show will celebrate its ninth year. For the first time, it will be held at the Show Me Center, after outgrowing all its previous venues. In the past, they've had to turn people away at the door.

Last year, the event was held at the Osage Centre, drawing up to 2,000 people. In nine years, the show has raised $350,000 for the Southeast Missouri Safe House for Women. It's the Safe House's No. 1 source for funding. This year, organizers hope to raise $90,000.

The funds are being used to help build a bigger facility. As the show grows, so too does the services for battered women. This is an event perfectly matched for its cause. The Safe House provides a safe shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline services, case management, counseling, court advocacy, referral services and educational programs. It gives power and independence to those who feel they have neither. In 2017, the Safe House took 657 hotline calls and provided shelter for 93 women and 37 children. Unfortunately, that's just scratching the surface of the abused women and children who have not come forward.

This year's VintageNOW theme is "The Big Show" and will be based on a vintage circus theme. Organizers promise incredible outfits, and from the promotional photos, they are not exaggerating. The banquet tables and runway tickets are sold out already, but general admission tickets are still available.

One of the organizers, Deb Maevers, said last year that the show's aim is to "shine a light on the darkness of domestic violence. People sometimes don't understand the connection. How can we have this fun fashion show? But one of our favorite things is, we walk strong."

We fully support the work of the Safe House and the fashion show that supports the organization.

We hope the Show Me Center is packed this weekend for the show. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6.