Jackson High School FBLA Attends SMLC

On October 5, seventeen students from the Jackson High School Chapter #8532 attended the Show Me Leadership Conference at Six Flags, St. Louis.

The students involved participated in many activities. All members participated in competitive event open testing, with the team of Zach Freeman and Hunter Rees placing third in Decision Making. Additionally, students listened to keynote speakers and learned how an amusement park runs. To learn more about the behind the scenes part of running this type of facility, they toured a haunted house exhibit. After the conference was over, the students got to ride roller coasters and enjoy the park