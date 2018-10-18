Good events bring people, dollars to downtown Cape Girardeau businesses

Editorial

One of the neat things about downtown Cape Girardeau is the variety of people who are attracted to it.

For those who enjoy high level, cultural entertainment, downtown Cape is a place for you.

For those who enjoy local flavors and restaurants, downtown Cape is a place for you.

For those who enjoy live music, whether it be folk, blues, country or rock, downtown Cape is a place for you.

For those who enjoy nature and the power of a river, downtown Cape is a place for you.

For those who enjoy shops, whether antique or boutique, barber or beauty, chocolate or chairs, downtown Cape is a place for you.

The recent downtown flea market held earlier this month, and the downtown farmer's market, which has just ended, are recent examples.

Around 150 vendors set up shop for the flea market on Oct. 9, and thousands spilled into downtown to find bargains and keepsakes. Shoppers could find garage-sale style wares or handmade jewelry and local food trucks and about everything in between.

The farmer's markets are weekly trading posts where local growers meet up with the type of folks who like to make their dishes fresh, and who like to eat homemade things. Every week, the event draws hundreds.

We're glad that different groups of people, looking to meet like-minded folks, are choosing downtown Cape to hold events. It's good for downtown, and good for the city.