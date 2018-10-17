Rosary Rally Held at Oran, MO

A group of 36 people gathered on the lawn near Guardian Angel Church for a rosary rally on Saturday, October 13. This was the 101st anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima, Portugal. Julie Senciboy coordinated the rally for Guardian Angel Parish and led everyone in the rosary. She received assistance from Christy Hency & Delores Pobst, by leading the singing, and Lucy Brindley, Rose Pobst, and Father Randy Tochtrop with leading the Angelus, Litany of Saints, Divine Mercy Chaplet, and prayers. It was a cold, chilly day but worth it for all the good work the prayers did for our country and the Catholic Church.