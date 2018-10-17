Zoodles Visits Guardian Angel School

Zoodles, a free educational program from White House, TN, made a visit to Guardian Angel School in Oran on Tuesday, October 9 with several interesting animals. Steven Thomas, who is an animal handler for Zoodles, was accompanied by Jack (1 year old) & Maria (5 year old), African Tortoise; Dane, Indonesian Blue Tongued Skink; Miss Barbara, royal python snake; Soloman, parrot from Soloman Islands, and Kiki, Keikaju or honey bear. Mr. Thomas told the children about each animal regarding their eating habits, living environment, their defense mechanism and many other interesting details. He brought each animal around to the children individually, so that the children and teachers could pet the animal and feel the texture of the fur, feathers, shell or skin. When he brought the python out, everyone cringed and scooted back in their seats in fright. He said it wasn't poisonous and he would never bring a poisonous snake around children. Soloman even made a few flights around the gym. The last time Zoodles visited Guardian Angel, they had a kangaroo named Tim that was in a diaper and fit in a pouch. Mr. Thomas said that he is much bigger now and lives in Louisiana. The animals that reside with Zoodles are rescue animals.