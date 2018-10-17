Oran Sesquicentennial Coloring Contest

The town of Oran, MO will be celebrating its sesquicentennial in 2019. A coloring contest was held for ages 4 & 5, 6 & 7, and 8-10. Guardian Angel School was lucky to have 2 of the winners. Elaina Hahn was selected as the winner of ages 4 & 5 and Ashtyn Pobst was selected as the winner of ages 6 & 7. Leroy Eftink made the presentation at Guardian Angel School on Friday, October 12. Each girl was given a coupon for a souvenir T-shirt, a $10 Dollar General gift card, and a framed certificate. Their winning colored pictures will be on display at First Commercial Bank in Oran.