*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Oran Sesquicentennial Coloring Contest

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Leroy Eftink awards First place to Elaina Hahn for her winning colored picture in the 4 & 5 age group.

The town of Oran, MO will be celebrating its sesquicentennial in 2019. A coloring contest was held for ages 4 & 5, 6 & 7, and 8-10. Guardian Angel School was lucky to have 2 of the winners. Elaina Hahn was selected as the winner of ages 4 & 5 and Ashtyn Pobst was selected as the winner of ages 6 & 7. Leroy Eftink made the presentation at Guardian Angel School on Friday, October 12. Each girl was given a coupon for a souvenir T-shirt, a $10 Dollar General gift card, and a framed certificate. Their winning colored pictures will be on display at First Commercial Bank in Oran.

Ashtyn Pobst proudly shows off her colored picture that won her First place in the 6 & 7 age group. Leroy Eftink did the presentation.
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: