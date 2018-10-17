Fire Safety Presentation
Alex Schlitt with the Oran Fire Department came to Guardian Angel School on Tuesday, October 9 to educate the children on fire safety. He discussed with them about whether they had working smoke detectors and what to do if you catch on fire. He even ran the siren for the students to hear. Thank you to Alex for taking the time to educate the children in fire safety.