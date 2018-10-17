*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Fire Safety Presentation

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Alex Schlitt of the Oran Fire Department tests the knowledge of the Pre-K to third graders at Guardian Angel School about fire safety on Oct. 9.

Alex Schlitt with the Oran Fire Department came to Guardian Angel School on Tuesday, October 9 to educate the children on fire safety. He discussed with them about whether they had working smoke detectors and what to do if you catch on fire. He even ran the siren for the students to hear. Thank you to Alex for taking the time to educate the children in fire safety.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: