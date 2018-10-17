Gordonville Grill - 10% Tuesday Donations
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gordonville Grill is continuing to give back to the community through their 10% Tuesday Community Night Program.
Every week, this night allows Gordonville Grill to donate 10% of the gross sales to a local, non-profit organization. From the moment we open until the moment we close.
Over the last 6 years, Gordonville Grill has donated over $55,000 to over 120 different charities.
If your organization is interested in applying, applications are available online at www.gordonvillegrill.com or pick one up at 829 State Highway Z in Gordonville.
The Gordonville Grill is a relaxing, friendly, hometown restaurant that provides dining experiences beyond guest's expectations. We offer a quality menu, catering services, and private dining rooms.
For more information please give us a call at 573-243-0101 or email us at gordonvillegrill@gmail.com